Anambra Govt Probe Panel Reveals How Mmesoma Manipulated UTME Result With Mobile Phone

An independent committee set up by the Anambra state government has confirmed that Mmesoma Ejikeme forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Ejikeme is a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State who was accused by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of falsely inflating her UTME score and announcing herself as the best candidate for the exams for the year.

THE WHISTLER had reported earlier this week that the Anambra State government set up the committee to investigate whether or not the result was actually forged, as both JAMB and Ejikeme had been going back and forth regarding the issue.

JAMB put out an official statement stating that Mmesoma had manually inflated her score to receive a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors. The body stated that her true score was 249.

The student then put out a video on social media claiming that the result was not forged and that she had printed it directly from the JAMB portal with a score of 362.

The independent committee has now released the result of its investigation, which confirmed that the result being paraded by Ejikeme with the score of 362 is actually false and that she used her phone to obtain the fake result.

According to the official investigation report obtained by THE WHISTLER on Saturday, the student had sent a request to JAMB with a different registration number showing a UTME result with an aggregate score of 362, with English: 98, Physics: 89, Biology: 94, and Chemistry: 81 which largely differed from the standard JAMB format where she got an appropriate rebuttal stating her real score of 249.

The panel recommended that Ejikeme tender an apology to JAMB, as well as other parties involved, and undergo therapy and psychological evaluation.

“The results released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with respect to the UTME score of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma is 249.

“The results paraded by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with an aggregate score of 362 is fake as buttressed by the very significant and instructive variations in the registration number, date of birth, centre name, and other infractions.

“Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself using her phone.

“The Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Mrs. Edu Uchenna, and the Education Secretary, Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed dismay at the conduct of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma,” the panel’s report stated.

It added in the recommendations that, “Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma tenders an unreserved apology to the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), the school ( Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi), and the Anambra State Government.

“Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma should undergo a psychological counseling and therapy.

“All prospective candidates of JAMB Admissions should adhere strictly to guidelines, processes, and procedures of the examination body.”