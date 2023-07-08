ICPC Refutes Report On Tinubu, Says It’s Fake News

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has denied a report by a popular online publication that it operatives carted away files implicating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from its offices.

According to the report, the Department of State Services and anti- corruption agencies have been removing all incriminating files relating to Tinubu and his close aides from the Code of Conduct Bureau and the ICPC.

The online paper had exclusively reported that the DSS had told the anti-corruption bodies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to steer clear of political cases for now.

However, in a rebuttal on Saturday, the ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, denied such allegations.

She said: “The Commission hereby refute the report by Saharareporters and state unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states, and therefore the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.

“While the Commission does not dispute the role of the media to inform the public, it is however deeply disturbed by irresponsible practice and non-adherence to the tenets of the journalism profession by some media outlets.

“For the umpteenth time, the Commission wishes to urge media organisations not to allow the use of their medium to propagate lies and unfounded reports by subversive agents. The Commission’s channels of communications remain open for clarification and confirmation.”