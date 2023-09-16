Lagos Postpones Planned Repairs On 3rd Mainland Bridge Due To Heavy Downpour

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has postponed planned repairs of the failed sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for two consecutive Sundays.

The repairs, which were earlier scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 17th and Sunday 24th September, were postponed due to the heavy downpour experienced in all parts of the metropolis on Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, explained that the rain has affected the preliminaries of the planned palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge.

Assuring that a later date which will be subject to weather conditions will be duly communicated for the palliative works, the commissioner urged motorists to continue to access the bridge with observance of safety measures.

It would be recalled that the state government through its Public Works Corporation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing had on Thursday, announced a palliative works to be carried out on the failed sections of the bridge.

“The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

“The palliative works were scheduled for Sundays to minimize inconveniences for motorists,” the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, had said in a statement.

Consequently, the state government released a travel advisory to ensure free flow of traffic.

Motorists from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island were to be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

Also, motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via 3rd Mainland Bridge were to be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to make use of Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.