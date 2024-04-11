Why Two People Who Plunged Into Third Mainland Bridge Were Not Saved—Umahi

…FG Moves To Mount Rescue Team, CCTV After Two People Plunged Into Third Mainland Bridge

The Minister of Works David Umahi has attributed the deaths of two people who plunged into The Mainland Bridge to the absence of a rescue team and other infrastructure at the scene.

The minster said this on Thursday during an interview on Arise TV, monitored by THE WHISTLER.

The disclosure is coming after THE WHISTLER reported that on Wednesday, two passengers onboard a 20-seater bus plunged into the lagoon while 18 others escaped death.

The incident occurred barely a week after the Lagos bridge was opened to traffic.

Umahi explained that work was still ongoing on the bridge, adding the accident could have been averted with the necessary infrastructures needed on the bridge.

He said, “We are not done with the Third Mainland Bridge; I’m going to set up a building by the island within the Third Mainland Bridge. I’m putting an observation room within that location and a boat.

“Within the house we are building, we’re going to have the Navy, Army, and police, and of course local security and a CCTV in the observation room.

“Two people, after the accident, were dropped inside the lagoon. So, the rescue team was not there immediately. But if we had finished what we were doing, they would have seen that accident immediately from the distance.

“And the boat would have been released, you know, and they would have known the exact spot and followed it up and on the infrastructure development, we are redesigning several infrastructures we met on the ground” Umahi said.

The minister assured that the physical presence of security personnel will not be seen in the corridor, however, they will be employed to monitor activities in the corridor through the CCTV.

“You will not see any security man in that corridor, all our roads will have adducted, solar light and prudence, but if they observe anything, then they will use the vehicle available or the boat to attend to that immediately and that is what a civilised society should be doing”.

He also revealed that the president had queried him on the expensive road construction, in his defence Umahi said, “This project is inherited and I am reviewing their cost.”