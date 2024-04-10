Two Plunge Into Lagoon, 18 Passengers Escape Death In Lone Accident On Third Mainland Bridge

Less than one week after the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State was opened to traffic, two passengers onboard a 20-seater bus plunged into a lagoon, while 18 others escaped death when a commercial bus had a lone accident on the bridge on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the bus was at high speed before the driver lost control as a result of brake failure. The bus almost fell into the lagoon, but was stopped by the rail of the bridge.

The 18 passengers who sustained serious injuries were rescued by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the accident said that the marine rescue team are already in lagoon on search and rescue mission for the other two.

“Meanwhile, the Marine rescue team already inside lagoon on search and rescue mission to see if any of those passengers fell inside the lagoon.

“Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services and other emergency stakeholders (are) on ground at the accident scene,” Adebayo said in a statement.

Also, confirming the incident, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the two victims that fell into the lagoon are a man and a woman.

“A tragic accident involving a 20-seater bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA happened near the Adeniyi Adele area, heading towards Lagos Island. The bus was traveling at a high speed when it veered off the road, striking the bridge rails and causing two passengers to be ejected into the lagoon. The victims, a man and a woman, are currently being searched for by the Marine Police,” the agency said in a statement.

The bus has since been evacuated off the road for free vehicular movement inward Adeniji Adele area of Lagos Island. The driver was said to have run away after the accident.

The reopening of the bridge to traffic on April 4, came weeks after extensive repairs.

Earler last week, LASTMA had warned motorists to maintain speed limits while driving on the bridge.

The General Manager of the agency, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, had said that not observing the speed limit may result in untoward consequences for motorists.