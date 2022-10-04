Lagos Rally: Silent Arrest Of My Supporters Unacceptable – Obi Tells FG

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the attack and arrest of some of his supporters following the ‘million-man’ march held in Lagos.

Obi in a tweet published on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday said the right to peaceful assembly is constitutionally guaranteed.

He maintained that every Nigerian must be given a level playing ground in the forthcoming elections, adding that no one should be disenfranchised through violence and intimidation.

The LP candidate called on security agents to respect civil liberties during the campaigns and at the polls.

“Elections are not deemed free and fair when a certain group employs the tool of intimidation to ensure that the opposition is silenced, both at the campaigns and at the polls,” he said.

“Peaceful assembly and unfettered electioneering campaigns are constitutionally guaranteed. Both and other ordered liberties cannot be breached wilfully by security agents.

“Recent reports of OBIdients being silently arrested by some security agents is extremely disturbing and condemnable. We must ensure that everyone is given a level playing field in the forthcoming elections, and that no eligible Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation is disenfranchised, more so through violence and intimidation. I call on the Federal and State agencies to remind their operatives on the need to respect civil liberties,” the LP candidate added.

Obi’s reaction follows Sunday’s attack on a social media user, identified as Obi Flag Boy, who was allegedly attacked at Oshodi, Lagos.

Another Obi supporter, Joseph Onuorah, was arrested and detained when he arrived in Lagos on his way from France to participate in the Lagos rally during the early hours of Saturday.