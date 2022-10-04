2023 Polls: ‘Guard And Guide The Youths’- Olubadan Tasks Family Heads

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has charged family heads in Ibadan to ensure that violence that may be occasioned by campaigns are prevented at all cost.

He said they can do this by being vigilant and proactive as campaigns for the 2023 elections have started

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Personal Assistant to Olubadan, (Media) Oladele Ogunsola,

the monarch said this at the installation of new Mogajis held at the Aliiwo Palace in Ibadan.

Oba Balogun urged the new Mogajis to be conscious of the responsibilities being placed on them by their new traditional callings.

Members of Olubadan-in-Council, Senior Chief Sarafadeen Alli; the Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Dr Kolawole Balogun, and others were present at the ceremony.

“You owe it a duty to be responsive and responsible, especially in the area of security.

“General elections will hold in 2023 and the tendency for thuggery and violence cannot be ruled out. That is why you must be proactive and ensure that the youths in your respective compounds are properly guarded and guided”, the monarch added.

He urged them to remain the “eyes and ears of the Kabiyesi” in their respective family compounds.

Olubadan further charged the newly installed families’ heads not to engage in land speculation, asking that the idea of revoking already sold lands by their forebears should not be given thought at all.

Oba Balogun said, “Don’t go back to the family lands previously sold genuinely by your fathers, grand-fathers and great-grandfathers because such idea is harbinger of crisis and whatever is capable of igniting crisis should be avoided.”