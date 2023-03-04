Lagos State Gov’t Condemns Alleged Plans To Exhume Body Of Ex-Chrisland Schoolgirl

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has condemned alleged plans to exhume the body of Ex-Chrisland Schoolgirl, late Whitney Adeniran.

The state Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, had on Wednesday, received the Post Mortem report, in respect of Whitney who until her death was a student of Chrisland School, Opebi-Ikeja.

The report issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, showed that Whitney died of Asphyxia and electrocution.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Whytney, allegedly died during the school’s inter-house sports activities, which held at the Agege Stadium.

A coroner’s inquest was ordered by the Lagos State Government on February 13, to find out the cause of death of the 12-year-old who died early February 9.

In a statement by the Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, Alo Grace, on Saturday said that there are ongoing discussions by some individuals, which the Ministry did not mention, to exhume the body of Whitney.

The Ministry noted that although it has not received any request to that effect yet, if it does, it would not give approval to it.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Justice is aware of the current ongoing dialogue about the alleged plans to exhume the body of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools whose death as revealed by the autopsy, conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital was as a result of asphyxia and electrocution,” the statement read.

“Whilst the Ministry has not received any official communication requesting for exhumation, however, if and when we do receive such a request, we shall be opposed to it.

“In any event, the circumstances for exhumation under the Coroners’ Systems Law, 2015 do not arise in this case. Additionally, it is not our intention to further traumatize the deceased’s family.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry said it is working closely with the police who have given their assurance that the duplicate case file would be forwarded on Monday, 6th of March, 2023 to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to aid the speedy issuance of Legal Advice.

Whitney was laid to rest on Thursday in Lagos.