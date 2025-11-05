Lagos Tenants Stop Greeting Landlady After 66% Rent Hike

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tenants of a Lagos landlady have reportedly stopped greeting her after she increased rent by 66.7 per cent.

This was revealed by an X user, identified as Suwa (@_adesuwaaaaaa), who said the landlady in question is her mother.

According to Suwa, her mother raised the annual rent for a three-bedroom flat from N600,000 to N1m, a decision that has since strained relations with her tenants.

“My mom increased her three-bedroom from 600k to N1m, and her tenants are fighting her; they’ve stopped greeting her,” Suwa wrote on X.

The post, which had garnered over 1.2 million views, 809 reposts, 672 quotes, and 12,000 likes as of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some users defended the rent adjustment, citing inflation and rising costs, others criticised it as excessive and unfair.

Reacting to the trending post, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Lagos State Governor, Jubril Gawat, noted that the state’s proposed tenancy law seeks to strike a balance between landlords and tenants.

“Very interesting set of comments on this post, some are attacking the move, some are justifying it, others are criticising the percentage,” Gawat wrote.

“The New Tenancy Law currently at the Lagos State House of Assembly seeks to address these issues (to protect both the Tenants and Landlords). We keep observing.”

The proposed Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill 2025 seeks to repeal and replace the existing 2011 law to reflect current housing realities.

Key provisions of the bill include capping agency fees at five per cent of one year’s rent, limiting rent advance payments to three months for monthly tenancies and one year for annual tenancies, and streamlining the eviction process.