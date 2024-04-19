AGN To Sue Adanma Luke, Others Over Death Of Junior Pope, Crew Members

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas on Friday said the association would sue Adanma Luke producer of the movie “The Other Side of Life” over the death of Junior Pope and four other crew members.

Rollas noted that the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) in Nigeria will not be exempted from the lawsuit, as they have failed in their responsibility to implement standard safety measures for production.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Junior Pope, real name Obumneme Odonwodo alongside four others drowned when their boat capsized while returning from a movie location on the River Niger.

However in her defence, Luke said, that Junior Pope refused to wear a life jacket because it was dirty.

While speaking on new developments from the 13-man committee set up to probe the unfortunate incident, Rollas on Arise TV monitored by THE WHISTLER, he said, “At least the video that Junior Pope showed everybody on Instagram the previous day before his death, people on that boat weren’t wearing life jackets.

“So I’m waiting for the report and as soon as I get a report, the AMP will hear from our lawyers, Adanma Luke production will also hear from our lawyers. Just the other day we had an actor who almost died on set because the producer hired a driver who doesn’t have a driver’s license and doesn’t know how to drive.

“And while he was reversing, he hit the actor. It was the Guild that took him for treatment, hospital and everything and we spent millions of dollars to get him back on track.

“This is not a profession for brothers or sisters. It’s a business profession. If you’re a producer, be a producer, put money down, and make your film. If you hire an actor, pay him and he will act. It’s not, I beg, do this for me. There’s no money. So don’t worry about that. We are on top of that”.