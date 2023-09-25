Lagos Tribunal Dismisses LP’s Petition, Affirms Sanwo-Olu’s Election

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting at Rosaline Omotoso Courthouse, Ikeja, has dismissed the petition of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), against Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rhodes-Vivour had filed a petition challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state, in which Sanwo-Olu of APC was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the petition dated April 9, 2023, the petitioner stated that the second respondent, Sanwo-Olu, was not qualified to contest the election at the time the election took place.

The LP candidate also stated that the election did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the constitution, and was characterized by irregularities.

According to Rhodes-Vivour, the election of Sanwo-Olu was invalid, adding that the second respondent was not duly elected by majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

INEC, Sanwo-Olu’s running mate, Obafemi Hamzat and the APC are the 1st, 3rd and 4th to respondents, respectively.

But delivering judgement on Monday, the Tribunal dismissed the petition by Rhodes-Vivour for lacking merit and affirmed Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of Lagos State.