JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu Backs Deputy Hamzat For 2027 Lagos Guber

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Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has formally endorsed his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The endorsement was announced on Monday at Lagos House, Marina, where Hamzat officially declared his intention to contest before members of the State Executive Council and key party stakeholders.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Sanwo-Olu described the decision as unanimous, noting that stakeholders agreed Hamzat is well-prepared and capable of leading the state.

“We just received Mr Deputy, who had come with a very powerful delegation of our leaders in the state to inform us of his intention to contest for the seat of the governorship position of the state,” the governor said.

He praised Hamzat’s performance over the past seven years, citing his integrity, loyalty, and commitment as key strengths.

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“He is a man who has worked with me at the highest level of integrity, loyalty, commitment, support, and so I feel personally honoured and privileged that he has given me this honour to inform me,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The governor also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu for his role in shaping their political paths and working relationship.

Describing his deputy as ready for leadership, Sanwo-Olu said Hamzat has demonstrated the capacity to govern effectively from day one.

In recent weeks, Hamzat has stepped up consultations with political leaders and stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, gaining momentum ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

His ambition has attracted high-profile backing. On Sunday, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila endorsed his bid, expressing confidence in his ability to take Lagos to greater heights.

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Similarly, a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, had earlier thrown his weight behind Hamzat’s governorship ambition, urging party members to rally support for his candidacy.

Since April 13, he has met with several key party men. They include former deputy governors Femi Pedro and Sarah Adebisi Sosan, as well as former governor and ex-minister Babatunde Fashola. Others are Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas, Shakiru Akanni Seriki, Senator Tokunbo Abiru representing Lagos East, immediate past Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and elder statesman Femi Okunnu, alongside former deputy governor Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

Within the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the Lagos State chapter of the APC, he has engaged with its chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, and other leaders such as Adeseye Ogunlewe and Biodun Ogunleye. He also met with the Lagos APC leadership, including state chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, and held talks with Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on his policy direction.

However, his ambition has also drawn criticism from some indigenous groups and sections of the party, who have raised concerns about his potential emergence as the party’s flagbearer.

A member of one of the indigenous groups, who spoke to THE WHISTLER recently, on condition of anonymity, described Hamzat as an “unacceptable aspirant,” alleging that concerns over his origin and long-standing political influence are fueling the opposition.

The source claimed that Hamzat hails from Afowowa-Sogade in Ogun State and alleged that his family has maintained political relevance in Lagos for decades while retaining roots outside the state.