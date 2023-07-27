Lai Mohammed Gets UN Job Weeks After Joining American Lobby Firm As Managing Partner

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s immediate past information minister, has been appointed as the Special Advisor to Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Advertisement

The appointment comes weeks after Mohammed was named the Managing Partner of Ballard Partners’ first Nigeria office, by American Lobbyist Brian D. Ballard.

The UNWTO is the leading international organization promoting tourism as a driver of economic growth, cultural understanding, and environmental sustainability worldwide.

Mohammed, who served as Nigeria’s minister of information and culture from 2015 to 2023, is expected to help Pololikashvili pursue his objective of making Africa a key region for global tourism through his ‘Agenda for Africa’ programme.

Pololikashvili’s appointment of Mohammed was announced in a statement published on the UNWTO website on Thursday.

Accepting the new role, Mohammed expressed his gratitude, saying that he was inspired by the confidence reposed in him by the secretary-general.

Advertisement

“I stand before you, deeply touched and inspired by your generous words of confidence and trust.

“With so much gratitude for the confidence placed in me by the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Mr Zurab Pololikashivili and with an unswerving resolve to honour that trust, I humbly accept the appointment as the Special Advisor on Tourism to the Secretary General of this great Organisation.

“This would mark the first time that I would be attending a function of the UNWTO as a private individual having for the past seven years, served as the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to all the leaders of the member states, particularly those from the Africa region, for their support and friendship,” he maintained.

Continuing, Mohammed said “I am deeply honoured to become the first Nigerian to serve in this capacity.

Advertisement

“Nigeria is dynamic and diverse in terms of natural and human resources in the areas of tourism, culture, creative industries, technology, and other aspects of our national economy.

“Having come so far and rising still, Nigeria in particular, and the African region in general is living and shaping the full range of achievements and challenges of our current times.

“It is, therefore, inspiring to take on more responsibilities that will guide the development of tourism in a more responsible and sustainable manner.”

The UNWTO has updated its ‘Agenda for Africa’ to reflect new challenges of post-pandemic tourism and the priorities outlined by Members, including Climate Change and rural development.