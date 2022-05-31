Last Minutes Effort To Disqualify Tinubu Fails, As Panel Screens 12 Aspirant

Day one of the screening of presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC, saw the successful screening of the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu along side 11 others after last minutes attempt to disqualify him failed.

After series of postponements, the party finally kicked off its screening exercise on Monday chaired by its former Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun.

But it was the petition written by an APC member, one Sagir Iyali, to the party’s presidential screening committee to disqualify Tinubu, over alleged certificate and age forgeries that brought drama into the exercise.

In Iyali’s petition dated May 17, 2022, which was submitted on Monday, May 30, with a receipt acknowledged by one Emmanuel Akpan, a member of the screening committee, had cited false claims bordering on Tinubu’s academic qualifications, age and state of origin.

The petitioner wrote that, “From the information contained in prior submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly in 1999, Mr Tinubu Presented a false claim, on oath, of his attendance at University of Chicago from 1972-1976.

“It is clear now that these claims are false. Not only was this filed in the INEC form with a declaration on oath on December 20th, 1999, but it was also contained in an affidavit of loss sworn to before the High Court of Lagos, Ikeja Registry, December 29th 1998.

“The latter claim that seeks to transpose history is untenable. Mr Tinubu has to show proof he attended University of Chicago or he must stand disqualified as the opposition is in possession of these same documents.

“Over the years, the identity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been shrouded in secrecy. In fact, no one can claim to know the identity of the man.

“Similarly, the age of Tinubu is not known to anyone. Though, it’s not in contention that he is above the statutory age of 35-years, it’s equally important that his exact age is known,” the petition read.

Despite expectation that the frosty political relationship between Oyegun and Tinubu might cause the committee to question and disqualify the latter, Tinubu rather got a clean bill of health and was screened succefully.

Others who were screened were the former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba; Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Felix Nicholas; a U.S.-based pastor, former Governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, a serving senator, Ajayi Borroffice, former Senate President Ken Nnamani.

The rest are Uju Ken-Ohaneye, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima and Tunde Bakare, a cleric.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will headline those to be screened today. He will be joined by governor of Cross Rivers State, Ben Ayade, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Tein Jack-Rich, former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of Information, Ikeobasi Mokelu; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha,who is standing trial for graft appeared in court on Monday, the day the screening exercise began but was denied bail and remanded in the EFCC custody.

It’s not clear if he would be allowed to attend the screening.