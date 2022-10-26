LASTMA Operatives Rescue Trapped Female Workers From WAEC Building Fire

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

The West African Examinations Council headquarters in the Yaba area of Lagos State has been razed by fire.

Advertisement

The fire was said to have started at about 6:50 am on Wednesday .

Residents of the area said the fire had broken out at the middle of the high-rise building and those trapped in the building were seen frantically calling for help.

But the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency later said in a statement that the fire incident was caused by a “power surge.”

RELATED
Money & Markets

CBN Prohibits Accounts, Wallets Without BVN From Accessing Contactless Payment System

Economy

Govt Revenue To Rise As FIRS Begins Direct Collection Of Taxes From Operators Of Online Games

Advertisement

The agency said seven female workers , who were trapped on the fifth and seventh floors had been eventually rescued alive.

“Upon arrival at the aforementioned location, a section of the WAEC HQ multi-storey building was found to be on fire.

“Further investigations revealed that the fire started on the 3rd floor of the 12-storey building due to a power surge.

“A total of seven female officials of the corporation were trapped on the 5th and 7th floors and were safely evacuated due to the swift response of the rescue team on the ground. The fire has also been put off and dampening down concluded.

“The combined efforts of the Agency’s team alongside the Agency’s Paramedics, LASG FIRE, FED FIRE, UNILAG FIRE, LASAMBUS, and LASTMA are on the ground to ensure a swift recovery.”

You might also like

BREAKING: N109B Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Suspended AGF Ahmed Idris

Venezuelan Govt, NHRC Sign On Human Right

FEATURE: Living In Ogun, Working In Lagos – Experts Suggest Remote Work May…

FG Secures N57 Million Compensation For Victims of Motor Accidents

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.