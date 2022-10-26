LASTMA Operatives Rescue Trapped Female Workers From WAEC Building Fire

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The West African Examinations Council headquarters in the Yaba area of Lagos State has been razed by fire.

Advertisement

The fire was said to have started at about 6:50 am on Wednesday .

Residents of the area said the fire had broken out at the middle of the high-rise building and those trapped in the building were seen frantically calling for help.

But the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency later said in a statement that the fire incident was caused by a “power surge.”

Advertisement

The agency said seven female workers , who were trapped on the fifth and seventh floors had been eventually rescued alive.

“Upon arrival at the aforementioned location, a section of the WAEC HQ multi-storey building was found to be on fire.

“Further investigations revealed that the fire started on the 3rd floor of the 12-storey building due to a power surge.

“A total of seven female officials of the corporation were trapped on the 5th and 7th floors and were safely evacuated due to the swift response of the rescue team on the ground. The fire has also been put off and dampening down concluded.

“The combined efforts of the Agency’s team alongside the Agency’s Paramedics, LASG FIRE, FED FIRE, UNILAG FIRE, LASAMBUS, and LASTMA are on the ground to ensure a swift recovery.”