BREAKING: N109B Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Suspended AGF Ahmed Idris

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and three others were on Wednesday freshly rearraigned before the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja , in a case bordering on fraud to the tune of N109 billion.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on July 22 arraigned Idris, Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited before the same court, on 14 count charges bordering on gratification, stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109,485,572,691.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty at the time before Justice Adeyemi Ajayi who was said to be vacation judge.

On Wednesday, lawyers and parties appeared before Justice Alelo.

EFCC’s lawyer, O.A. Atolagbe, told the court that the case was initially before his learned brother who was a vacation judge but has now been reassigned to him for rearraignment.

The registrar read the counts before Idris and others and they have pleaded not guilty .

Idris’ lawyer, Chris Uche SAN urged the judge to uphold the earlier bail granted to his client by his brother judge.

Other lawyers including the prosecution did not raise objection to the bail plea.

Subsequently, Justice Alelo upheld their earlier bail terms and conditions but ordered EFCC to submit the AGF’s international passport to the court.

The case was then adjourned to November 23 for commencement of trial.