Messi Excites Fans As PSG Demolish Israel’s Maccabi Haifa

Messi’s ingenuity was instrumental for Paris Saint-Germain as the club recorded a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa.

PSG were classic in their humiliation of Haifa, but the Argentine was instrumental in the victory.

Messi who had a woeful start with PSG last season opened the scoreline, after an assist from Kylian Mbappe put them ahead in the 19th minute.

Mbappe’s 32nd minute strike put the French side two goals ahead, while Neymar added the third, courtesy of an assist from Messi.

Abdoulaye Seck helped the visitors squeeze a goal to make the score 3-1.

But Messi added to their nightmare in the 44th minute to make the score 4-1.

Mbappe scored PSG’s fifth, while Sean Goldberg’s own goal placed PSG six goals ahead.

Carlos Soler made the goal seven after an assist from Messi.

PSG have cruised into the round of 16 finishing top of Group H.

Reacting to the game, football fans showed their excitement on Twitter praising the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

A fan with handle @vinarr__ tweeted, “Messi didn’t lie one bit. He’s having an all timer at the age of 35. Best player in the world.”

Another fan tweeted via his handle, @Altin10i: “Messi this season has 11 goals, 11 assists in 16 games at the age of 35. Surely this ‘system player’ narrative is shattered by now?”

Also, @aveOCKOP tweeted, “Lionel Messi. He won’t be playing forever but when he finishes he’ll finish as the greatest of all time.”

A user with Twitter handle, @fcbfn_live, tweeted, “Lionel Messi is the oldest player in UEFA Champions League history to both score twice and assist twice in a game (35 years, 123 days). “