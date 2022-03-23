LASTMA Re-Routes Traffic As Fire Razes Shops Under Lagos Bridge 

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

Traders who have shops under the Apongnon Bridge section of Eko Bridge  have been thrown into wailing as fire destroyed shops and goods worth several millions of naira on Wednesday morning. 

Although there is no loss of life in the inferno, the bridge is said to have been badly affected.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority tweeted this on Twitter while advising motorists to use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck on the road. 

The bridge is said to have been cordoned off to prevent loss of life

The blockage of the bridge as a result of the  fire which occurred  around 7am  caused gridlock as motorists were stuck on the road.

The resultant gridlock also paralysed  business activities in some parts of Lagos Island 

The tweet read, “Traffic from Eko bridge has been re-routed to Ebute-Ero to link inner Marina. Men of fire service and other security agencies are still on the ground. Therefore, CMS bridge and Eko bridge inward/outward Apongbon is close to traffic at the moment.”

