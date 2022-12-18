Lasun Demanded For N200million From Obi For Osun Guber Poll—LP

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of Labour Party in Osun State, Prince Bello Adebayo, has berated former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, who is also the governorship candidate of the party during July 16th guber poll, for his exit from the party

Advertisement

Adebayo speaking with THE WHISTLER in a telephone interview claimed that the ex-deputy speaker’s exit will give the party brighter chances of victory for all the candidates in 2023 General election.

He alleged that Yusuf’s temperamental attitude led to inactiveness of members before, during and after Osun election which also made the party to come fifth during the exercise.

He said, “Defection of Lasun Yusuf won’t affect the chances of LP in 2023 presidential election in Osun because he is paper weight despite he was former deputy speaker House of Representatives, he claimed that he is so popular yet our party came fifth in the Osun guber election. We thought he was a big fish but at the end of the day you can see our performance.

“He met a solid party on ground when he joined LP but by the time he left, it was almost in disarray due to his attitude to some of our party members. They don’t even want to see him again because he is highly temperamental. He is difficult to handle. He always claim he knows more than us politically.”

Also, he alleged that Yusuf demanded for N200 million from the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, to bankroll his governorship ambition but he ended collecting N8 million.

Advertisement

According to him, “Yusuf once alleged that our presidential candidate did not pick his calls. He is using politics to get advantage for his business. Lasun Yusuf’s defection is not to the interest of the party but his business.

“We don’t feel his absence in any way in LP. The true Obident remain in party, the decampee only go back to where he belong.

He noted that “Absence of Lasun Yusuf will not be felt in Osun Labour Party. We are really mobilizing support for our party ahead of 2023 General Elections.

“Lasun Yusuf is not even ready to spend for anybody, although we don’t encourage that but during his election, he spent only what Peter Obi donated to him. He demanded that Obi should give him N200 million to support him but Obi told him that he doesn’t have that money and gave him N8 million. He only spent that for his election.

“We have many capable candidates vying for political seats across the state. We have Gideon Aloba who is contesting for Ijesha South, House of Representative, John Fasogbon is our Senatorial candidate for the East.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, efforts to get reaction from Lasun Yusuf prove abortive as he refused to respond to text messages put through his phone number as at the time of filing this report.