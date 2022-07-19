Late Actress Ada Ameh’s Last 24 Hours

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the sudden death of popular comic actress, Ada Ameh.

The death of Ada Ameh, 48, came hours after she ushered her friends into a new week in a social media post.

About 12 hours earlier, the late actress’s had shared a video where she was having a lunch meal with friends.

The Benue-born actress who is known as Emu in the popular family television drama series, ‘The Johnsons’ described the good moment with her friends as “Enjoyment gallow.”

It was a video that showed she was a happy woman who was still full of life.

She died hours after the meal she had with friends on Sunday in Warri, Delta State.

She reportedly slumped and died.

Reports of her sudden death shocked her fans who took to the comment section of her post to ask her to debunk the rumour of her alleged death.

Sadly, she did not respond!

Later after confirmation of her death, many of her fans took to the microblogging app to express their pain over her demise.

Some Facts About Late Actress Ada Ameh:

Origin and education:

Ada Ameh who hailed from the Idoma-speaking part of Benue State was born in Ajegunle, Lagos State on the 15th of May, 1974.

The 48-year-old actress had both primary and secondary school education in Lagos State but would eventually quit school at age 14.

She gave birth to her daughter at age 14. Unfortunately, her daughter, Aladi Godgift, died in October 2020 after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja.

Career history:

Emeh joined the Nollywood industry in 1995 and received her first movie role in 1996 when she played the character Anita in the movie “Domitila” a movie that eventually became a successful and solid project.

She also featured in the Nigerian Tv series “The Johnsons” which also became a successful project that won awards.

Mental Health Challenge

Before her death, Ada Ameh battled depression and mental health issues following the death of her daughter and a lawsuit from a business client.

The actress died on Sunday, July 17 at Warri Hospital in Delta State.