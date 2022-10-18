Lawyer Accuses DSS Of ‘Confiscating’ N60m Goods Belonging To IPOB Supporter

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barrister Nnaemeka Ejiofor has raised alarm over the enforced disappearance of about 24 persons who are supporters of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ejiofor, during a press briefing, accused the Department of State Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigerian Army, of holding them hostage for close to more than one year without contact with any of their family members.

Being the lawyer representing them in court, Ejiofor alleged on Monday that all of them were arrested by security agents from various parts of Nigeria on various dates.

He added that the DSS allegedly seized N60million worth of goods belonging to one of them.

“Ogbonna Christian Ndubisi was arrested amidst serious beating by a combined team of SSS and Police on the 20th August 2022 at about 2:30 am from his house at No. 29 Ukwuagor road, Abakpa near Ahia 4, Enugu state.

“Emeka Ngonadi was arrested by men of the SSS on the 10th April 2021 on his way back from Lagos where he had gone to buy goods for his trade.

“The federal government has failed to charge him to court and has not allowed his lawyers or family members to visit him to date.

“The SSS also confiscated all his goods worth over 60 million naira which he was bringing into Onitsha from Lagos.”

He urged the federal government to produce the victims and release them to their families with apologies and compensation, arguing that it is not a criminal offense to demand self-determination – a narrative propagated by IPOB.

He gave some of the names of his missing clients as Ikechukwu Henry, Chinedu Nwoba, Uket Godwin, and others.