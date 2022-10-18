Those Calling For INEC Chairman’s Resignation Afraid Of BVAS- Enugu Residents

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Those calling for the resignation of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, are afraid of credible polls in Nigeria.

Advertisement

A cross-section of political stakeholders in Enugu that spoke with THE WHISTLER on Tuesday said such calls were orchestrated by some interests who see the introduction of the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System in the nation’s electoral system as a threat to their already established mechanisms of rigging elections.

Hon Sheddy Ozoene, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Udi council chairman in Enugu State, said, “Many people who still profit from the old order would not want any change in the system. That may be the pressure for the removal of the INEC chairman. Nigerians should not succumb to such.

“But if the allegations of hacking or manipulation of the system as a group told the world, which implicated Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is anything to go by, it should be probed. My take is that Nigerians are gradually building confidence in the electoral system, courtesy of the innovations in the new Electoral Law. This progression should not be taken for granted.”

Engr Lawrence Eze, a former senatorial aspirant in Enugu East senatorial zone, said, “Those who are afraid of BIVAS are those demanding the resignation of INEC chairman and resorting to the old order. This should never be allowed. INEC has brought innovations that give us hope.

“I am a politician, but the new Electoral Law has really made everything uncertain for politicians. We expected the new innovations would enthrone credible elections that make the best victorious.”

Recall that the Arewa Citizens’ Watch for Good Governance (ACWGG) recently called on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resign to enable independent probe into allegations of insertion of foreigners’ names in INEC voters’ register.

The group’s chairman, Hon Mohammed Grema Adamu, had, in a statement, alleged that ‘the election umpires are morally compromised to deliver on that onerous task that holds the key to our national unity and prosperity.

It hinged its allegation on one Ikenga Ugochinyere Michael, who claimed that 15,000 foreign names were registered in the rural village of Gov Hope Uzodimma.

Ikenga also alleged that, “This criminal electoral treason was carried out in over 18 states that will help generate 10M fake votes using preloaded fake accreditation.”