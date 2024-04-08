Lawyer Alleges Military Abducted Rivers Chief, Jackrich-Egberipapa, Warns Nothing Must Happen To Him

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Counsel to Rivers High Chief, Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich-Egberipapa has alleged that the military stormed the home of the traditional ruler and abducted him early Monday morning.

A statement signed by counsel, Frank Tietie, Esq., on Monday evening warned the military that nothing must happen to him.

Advertisement

He said Jackrich’s family conveyed his abduction to him that “at about 3:30 am on Monday, the 8th of April 2024, armed soldiers in armoured tanks, believed to be members of the Nigerian military invaded the home of High Chief Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich-Egberipapa in Usokun, Degema, Rivers State.”

According to him, “Two people were reportedly shot and killed during the invasion and, after a search operation was conducted by the soldiers lasting about 5 hours, they arrested and took him (High Chief Jackrich) away to yet an unknown destination.”

He explained that members of the High Chief Jackrich’s family who have reached out to the police authorities in Rivers State are unable to confirm the whereabouts of their patriarch at the time of issuing a statement.

“We however note with deep concern that such a form of enforced disappearance of a Nigerian citizen, by any group of persons even by the Nigerian military is unacceptable,” Tietie states in the statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

Advertisement

He stressed that the “High Chief Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich-Egberipapa is a law-abiding Nigerian, known widely for his massive philanthropy and peace-building initiatives across the Niger Delta, particularly in Rivers State.

“As an ex-militant leader, who is now a Christian Evangelist and businessman, he encouraged all his followers to fully embrace and participate in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

“High Chief Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich-Egberipapa has in recent times received much commendation from the Federal Government of Nigeria for his continued initiatives that have guaranteed peace in the Niger Delta.

“Therefore, it is most unwarranted for the Nigerian military to invade his residence in the manner that has been reported,” he added.

He further added “What is however utmost at this time is to ensure that High Chief Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich-Egberipapa is safe and his location is made known to his family members and legal representatives to enable him access to medical attention immediately.

Advertisement

“Whereas, we understand that the compound of High Chief Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich-Egberipapa is at this time cordoned off in a military siege possibly in search of caches of arms which he has nothing to do with owing to his new calling and peaceful pedigree over the years, we call on the Nigerian Military authorities to immediately cause a de-escalation of the tensions and move to restore peace in the area.

“High Chief Jackrich has proven himself as an ally of the Nigerian government for the peaceful development of the Niger Delta and the prosperity of the Nigerian State,” the statement added.

The Nigerian military could not be reached for comment as of the time of going to press but there were unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media of his abduction by men in military uniform believed to be from the Nigerian military.

The police like the military have not claimed responsibility, a development that has added a frightening dimension to his alleged abduction.