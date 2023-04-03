Leaked Audio: NASS Must Investigate ‘Dangerous Era’ Of Monitoring Phone Calls, Says Ex-NBA Vice President

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former first vice president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, John Aikpokpo-Martins, has called on the National Assembly to fish out persons behind the alleged tapping of a phone conversation between the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, saying a dangerous era was manifesting in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The leaked audio published by a media house (not THE WHISTLER) has drawn controversy on social media.

The Labour Party is claiming the audio was doctored while Oyedepo maintained on Sunday that he never campaigned for any politician but counselled all political parties that came to him for prayers.

But the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign team alleges Obi is not fit to rule Nigeria with his alleged religious disposition.

Amid the development, Aikpokpo-Martins stated via his Facebook page that Nigerians must not see the alleged phone conversation as a joke but a violation of one’s constitutional right to privacy.

He added that if the leaked audio was tracked and leaked by agencies of government, then the development is a dangerous one for the nation.

Advertisement

He asked the NASS to immediately investigate the development in view of the 1999 constitution which backs every Nigerian’s right to privacy.

He wrote, “On this trending “yes daddy” issue, I urge us to take a step backwards and ponder beyond the politics of it.

“Assuming but not conceding that the leaked conversation is true; who recorded and leaked it?

“How safe are our conversations and constitutionally guaranteed right to privacy in this country?

” Are our phones wired and our calls monitored and eavesdropped on?

Advertisement

“Are the “eavedroppers” officials of the government?

” I think these questions ought to agitate our minds beyond the hilarity of “yes daddy” by the ever boisterous us.

“In my opinion, this is not a matter to laugh over and move on as usual; it may be the dawn of a dangerous new era.

“I call on the National Assembly to immediately investigate this issue.

“I hope the unlawful recording and leaking of the phone conversation is not official exuberance taken too far, it will be too grave.

“This is not a joking matter because what goes around will surely come around.”