‘Let’s Do It’ – Wilder Calls Out Joshua After Win

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Deontay Wilder has raised the possibility of a fight with Anthony Joshua, telling the Briton “let’s do it” following the American’s points victory over Derek Chisora.

Two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua was ringside at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday to support his friend Chisora for what is expected to have been the beaten fighter’s final professional bout.

Joshua has largely remained out of the spotlight since he was a passenger in a car crash that killed two of his friends in Nigeria on 29 December.

The 36-year-old sustained minor injuries in the crash that killed Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele.

He last fought on 19 December, when he stopped YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round.

After that victory, which improved his record to 29 wins and four defeats, Joshua said he was ready to face long-term rival Tyson Fury next.

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Fury ended his latest spell of retirement in January when he announced he would be returning to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in the UK on 11 April.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told DAZN pre-fight: “To be honest, we’ve been very focused about making the Tyson Fury fight. But AJ did mention to me yesterday that, he’s to support Derek, but if Deontay Wilder wins in style tonight, it opens a big fight with Anthony Joshua as well.”

On Saturday, Wilder, 40, walked past Joshua, fist-bumped him and said “let’s do it”, before he could be heard saying “He’s scared” as he walked away.

Later, former world champion Wilder, who also said he may have a small fracture in his hand, addressed the exchange, saying: “It wasn’t a few words, I dapped it up with him and I said: ‘Now let’s get it on.’

“I’m ready for whoever, long as these guys are in the heavyweight division, I am here.

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“You can call me Mr Clean, because I want to clean up the whole division. The division is nothing without Deontay Wilder.”

Wilder was awarded a split decision with scores of 115–111 and 115–113, while one judge scored it 115–112 to Chisora.

It was the 45th win in his 50 fights but he has been in decline in recent years, having never looked the same since his trilogy of meetings with Fury.

After a draw in the first bout in 2018, Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight title in the rematch in 2020 and then also lost the third fight.

A Joshua-Wilder bout had been scheduled for 2024 but the plans were scuppered when the American suffered a shock loss to Joseph Parker.

Asked about the post-fight exchange, Hearn told Fight Hub TV: “He said ‘let’s do it’, AJ sort of stared at him ice cold, but he would fight him no problem.”