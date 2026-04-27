Joshua To Have First Fight Since Car Crash

Other Sports
By The Whistler
Anthony Joshua

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua will make his comeback against Kristian Prenga in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 25 July.

It will be his first appearance in the ring since he survived a fatal car crash in Nigeria in December.

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Joshua, who was a passenger in the car, was injured, while two members of his team were killed.

The British fighter’s most recent appearance in the ring was against Jake Paul earlier that month.

The 36-year-old attended Tyson Fury’s recent comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov and was called out by his British rival immediately after he secured a comfortable decision win.

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Talks are under way for the long-awaited bout to take place later this year, but first Joshua will face 35-year-old Albanian Prenga, who has a 17-1 record.

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