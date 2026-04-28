“Life was Easier With Multiple Women,” Akon Says

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Aliaune Thiam, popularly known as Akon, has reflected on his past relationships, saying life was easier with multiple partners,

A remark made by the 53-year-old during a recent appearance on The Shade Room where he discussed relationships and monogamy.

“My life was very much easier when I had multiple women surrounding me, but me being with just one woman isn’t just exciting,” he said.

When asked about his current relationship status and the number of women he is involved with, the singer declined to give specifics.

“I plead the fifth; it will be incriminating to answer,” he added.

Advertisement

He has previously spoken openly about his views on relationships and polygamy, acknowledging in earlier interviews that he has multiple children and supports non-traditional relationship structures.

In September 2025, his wife Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce after 28 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple shares a daughter, Journey.

Reports and past public comments from individuals linked to the singer, including collaborators and alleged partners, have also contributed to ongoing public discussion about his personal life.

Akon has repeatedly maintained in interviews that he believes men are not naturally inclined toward lifelong monogamy, a stance that has continued to generate debate.