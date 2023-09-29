Lokpobiri, Kyari Inspect Work Progress At Warri Refinery Ahead Project Completion Date

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, have just arrived in Warri Refinery for the 13th Refineries’ Rehabilitation Steering Committee Meeting.

The Minister will also inspect work progress on the ongoing Quick-Fix Project in the Refinery.

The development is linked to the directive given by President Bola Tinubu for the authorities to fix the refineries.

Tinubu had promised the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress that the refineries will be functional before December in order to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

President Tinubu had promised to deliver the PH Refinery by December before focusing on other moribund refineries in Warri and Kaduna.

The promise was among the reasons why the labour called off the national protest which was held in early August 2023.

Then, presidential spokesman and now Minister of Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake had said, “President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

“President Tinubu assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.”