Love Scam: EFCC Returns Property Recovered From Convicted Fraudster To American Victim

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command has recovered properties from a convicted fraudster, Aisosa Kelvin Ohue, alias Frederick Leonard.

The property belonging to one Cheryldene Cook, an American victim, was returned to her on Thursday, by the EFCC after the convict cheated her in a love scam while pretending to be a famous actor, Frederick Leonard.

According to the Commission, the properties recovered include the sum of N19, 000,000,000, a three bedroom semi-detached duplex at Ward 36A Amagba Community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, a Lexus E350 saloon car, an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Samsung A31 phone.

The properties were presented to the victim in Abuja by the Zonal Commander, ACE I Adebayo Adeniyi and the Head, Advanced Fee Fraud Section 1, ACE II Jimoh Rauf.

Cheryldene Cook flew in from the United States of America to receive the items.

The victim was accompanied to the Commission by her lawyer, Dr. Mike Nwosu.

Cheryldene Cook receiving documents from EFCC officials

After she was presented with her properties, she expressed her appreciation to the Commission for the recovery.

Prior to this, Justice C.E Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High, Kuje in January, had ordered the forfeiture of the property after Orhue was convicted of a three count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretense.

Count one of the charge read, “that you, Aiosa Kelvin Orhue (AKA Fredrick Leonard) sometimes in 2021, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, by false pretense and with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N104,000,000 (One Hundred and Four Million Naira) only from one Cheryldene Cook, that you are one Frederick Leonard who is in love with her and you made her to believe that you are going to marry her which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 1 (1)(a) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively”.