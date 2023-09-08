CAN To Tinubu: Palliatives Alone Can’t Address ‘Mass Poverty, Hunger’ In Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the FCT has commended President Bola Tinubu for providing palliatives to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal.

But they believe palliative measures are not a lasting solution to the economic situation of Nigerians.

The commendation was contained in a communique signed by the Northern CAN’s Public Relations Officer, Chaplain Gilbert Jechonia, on Friday.

The communique adopted in a meeting chaired by the Northern CAN Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, called on Tinubu to address the prevalent crisis associated with food and land.

“That the President and governors must run an all-inclusive government and ensure that development projects are distributed fairly to give every section of the country or state a sense of belonging.

“The meeting called on President Bola Tinubu to do everything humanly possible to address the issue of food crisis in the land.

“The free fall of the Naira to Dollar and other foreign currency is a threat that the government must address for the good of our economy.

“The meeting also commended the government for taking steps to cushion the effect of the removal of Petrol subsidy by way of providing palliative,” the communique read.

CAN stressed that palliatives, though commendable, were not the only way to address the problem.

“However, it is our considered opinion that the provision of such palliatives is not a lasting solution to the hardship being faced by the masses.

“There is mass poverty and hunger in the land, many Nigerians are barely struggling to make ends meet.

“Many businesses have collapsed as a result of the harsh economic situation in the country. Unemployment has pushed many young people into crime,” it added.

CAN subsequently called on President Bola Tinubu and governors of the 36 states of the federation to live up to the expectations of Nigerians, by ensuring that the economic and social problems bedevilling the country are addressed.

CAN drew the attention of the government to insurgency and banditry, adding “these criminals attack communities, killing and abducting people.”

“We call on the federal government not to relent in empowering and supporting security agencies to crush the criminals,” CAN added.