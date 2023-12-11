Low Turnout Forces NTF To Postpone Kebbi Taekwando Championship

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) has confirmed that the second edition of the Kebbi Open Championship has been postponed to 2024.

This is the second time that the championship will be postponed. It was earlier scheduled to hold from December 7th to 9th before it was moved to December 14th due to low turnout of registration.

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Taekwando Federation, Adamu Maikano stated that the postponement was due to factors beyond the federation’s control.

Maikano revealed in a statement made available to Journalists.

The statement read, “I am directed to inform you that the 2nd edition of Kebbi Open Championship earlier rescheduled to take place on the 14th to 18th December, 2023 has been postponed to next year (2024).

“The postponement became necessary due to circumstances beyond our control. Therefore, a new date will be duly announced accordingly”.