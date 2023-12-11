Low Turnout Forces NTF To Postpone Kebbi Taekwando Championship

By Taiwo Ibrahim
Two Taekwondo players battling it out
Two Taekwondo players battling it out

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) has confirmed that the second edition of the Kebbi Open Championship has been postponed to 2024.

This is the second time that the championship will be postponed. It was earlier scheduled to hold from December 7th to 9th before it was moved to December 14th due to low turnout of registration.

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Taekwando Federation, Adamu Maikano stated that the postponement was due to factors beyond the federation’s control.

Maikano revealed in a statement made available to Journalists.

The statement read, “I am directed to inform you that the 2nd edition of Kebbi Open Championship earlier rescheduled to take place on the 14th to 18th December, 2023 has been postponed to next year (2024).

“The postponement became necessary due to circumstances beyond our control. Therefore, a new date will be duly announced accordingly”.

