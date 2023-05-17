LP Mocks Lamidi Apapa After Jeering From Crowd Outside Presidential Tribunal

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party has poured scorn on Lamidi Apapa, its former deputy national chairman, after he was subjected to jeers and mockery by party supporters and onlookers after attempting to present himself as its representative during a presidential tribunal sitting on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that at the resumed pre-hearing proceedings on the petition the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, filed against the Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Apapa interrupted LP chieftains while identifying themselves as representatives of the party.

Apapa, who is a factional leader of the Labour Party, stood up to introduce himself as LP’s National Chairman after Obi and the party’s Women Leader, Dudu Manoga, had introduced themselves on the record of the court.

The national chairman recognized by Obi’s faction, Julius Abure, could not introduce himself to the court due to a ruling of the FCT High Court which suspended him from office.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moment Apapa was harassed by supporters of the Labour Party while he was leaving the court premises.

Chanting ‘Ole’ which translates to ‘thief’ in the Yoruba language, the LP supporters harassed Apapa until he left the court premises.

VIDEOS:

They have booed Apapa from the premises 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ngx3iDweqK — Esther Umoh (@EstherUmoh10) May 17, 2023

Breaking news.

Lamidi Apapa the rebel suspended former Deputy National Chairman of LP/self acclaimed labour Party LP National Chairman has just been disgraced & chased out of the court#WeShallReclaimOurMandate pic.twitter.com/JmVVRfbgBX — LabourPartyNG (@NgLabour) May 17, 2023

Reacting, Abure’s faction in a tweet described Apapa as a ‘rebel’ on a mission to truncate Obi’s bid to challenge Tinubu’s victory.

“Rebel former Deputy National Chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa made true his threat to truncate the Presidential Election Tribunal by attempting to appear as representative of the @NgLabour at the ongoing hearing but was refused by the Tribunal. He was thoroughly disgraced,” the party said.

Rebel former Deputy National Chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa made true his threat to truncate the Presidential Election Tribunal by attempting to appear as representative of the @NgLabour

at the ongoing hearing but was refused by the Tribunal. He was thoroughly disgraced. pic.twitter.com/Vhb4iKEWkC — LabourPartyNG (@NgLabour) May 17, 2023