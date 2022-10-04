Makinde’s Loyalists Allegedly Attack APC Supporters During Campaign Rally

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System, Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila popularly known as Auxiliary has been accused of leading some hoodlums, who allegedly attacked supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State.

Supporters of the APC and some candidates had staged a campaign rally in Ibadan on Tuesday when Auxiliary allegedly attacked them and injured some in the process.

The attack was said to have happened at the Labiran Junction on the way to Oje area of Ibadan.

The governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Teslim Folarin, blamed Auxiliary for the attack and said he was working for Governor Seyi Makinde.

Folarin in a statement after the attack asked the police to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

The APC governorship candidate said, “I’ve just been informed that Makinde’s thugs led by notorious Lamidi Auxiliary have launched coordinated attacks on our members and support groups.

“Auxiliary personally led the attacks at Iyana Labiran enroute Oje in Ibadan. As peace loving and law-abiding citizens, we won’t take the law into our own hands.

“Not minding the deadly attacks on our members by Makinde’s agents of darkness, we’re continuing our walk for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu / Kashim Shettima. The injured members are receiving treatments at an undisclosed hospital.”

But the PMS in a statement issued to defend Auxiliary exonerated their boss and warned the APC against dragging him into their ” internal crisis.”

The Public Relations Officer of the Park Management System, Emiola Jelili, said Auxiliary was not in any way near the place the incident happened and should be left out of the issue.

Jelili said, “The PMS is reiterating for the umpteenth time that the opposition APC should stop drawing Alhaji Auxiliary into its internal crisis and affairs. They should keep his name off their mouths.

“And it has also come to the habit of the APC in Oyo state to always mention Auxiliary everytime they have any outing or event just to tarnish his image.”