Man ,50, Detained Over Lover’s Sudden Death After Aborting Pregnancy

Policemen attached to Ikorodu Division, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested one Wisdom Okoro, 50, for allegedly procuring abortion for his girlfriend.

His girlfriend, Enobong Udoh, was said to have aborted a pregnancy which led to her sudden death.

Lagos State police spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said: “One Blessing Pius reported to the police that the deceased was found dead in her house, opposite Meras Hotel, along Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, on 11th April,2021, at about 10am. The police operatives swung into action and invited her boyfriend for interrogation where he, Wisdom Okoro, confessed that the deceased informed him that she was pregnant in February, 2021 and he was in her house to check on her on 10th April, 2021, at about 5.14pm when the deceased informed him that she had terminated her pregnancy.

“The statements and utterances of Wisdom revealed that he has some questions to answer. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that he should be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation.”