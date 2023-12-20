Man City Beat Urawa Reds To Book World Club Cup Final Place

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester City recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Urawa Reds to qualify for the 2023 FIFA World Club Cup final.

Pep Guardiola’s men made light work of their opponents without star striker Erling Haaland, who has been ruled out of the tournament.

Marius Hoibraten diverted Matheus Nunes’ cross into his own net on the stroke of half time to give Man City a 1-0 lead.

Kovacic added the second goal for Man City following a tidy finish from a Kyle Walker’s pass just after the restart.

Bernardo Silva put the icing on the cake with a low effort into the bottom corner in the 59th minute.

The likes of Jack Grealish, Oscar Bobb and Julian Alvarez spurned good opportunities to increase the tally as the Champions League holders booked a final place in style.

Manchester City will face Brazilian side Fluminese in the final on Friday for a chance to win their first-ever World Club Cup trophy.

Guardiola’s men are looking to become the fourth English club to win the Club World Cup title after Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea.