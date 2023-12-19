Viral Video: Niger State Governor Denies Imposing Dress Code On Civil Servants

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has addressed a trending video purporting him as ordering civil servants in the state to stop wearing native clothes to office.

Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said his principal only advised civil servants to embrace farming and that good farmers often dress smartly to work.

Ibrahim said the governor’s remarks as contained in the viral video were “mischievously edited to malign” his personality.

“Mr. Governor believes that we have no reason to be poor because of the enormous agricultural potential of the state,” Ibrahim stated.

“His government is already investing heavily in the agricultural (sector). Hence the need for all to collectively embrace farming — including the civil servants.

“The governor’s statement did not in any way imply that civil servants now have a dress code to office from Monday to Thursday as erroneously captured in the video making the rounds.”