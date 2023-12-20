Nigeria To Host Africa Karate Championship

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria is set to host the Union Of Africa Karate Federations (UFAK) African West Region two International Karate Championship for all categories.

The Championship will feature the cadet, junior and senior category, and is billed to start from December 22nd to 23rd at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Advertisement

According to the Technical Director of the Karate Federation of Nigeria, Dave Jegede, 44 Nigerian athletes have registered and over 108 participants have registered for the championship.

Jegede said, “We are prepared and the federation is implementing all the plans for the championship. This region has eight countries but Niger Republic will not be participating due to the embargo by ECOWAS and out of the seven countries, five countries will be attending.

“Over 108 participants have registered for the championship and the Federation is using the velodrome at Package A, the facilities, hotel and other logistics are in place.

“We are the leading opponent in the West African region; Nigeria is presenting 44 athletes and coaches in the cadet, junior and senior categories. We are hopeful of winning laurels”.

Advertisement

He also revealed that the championship will serve as a qualifier for the African Games in Ghana in 2024.

“The athletes have been told to remain focused and the championship is a prelude to the preparations of the African Games; the performance here will enable us to shortlist them for the bigger task ahead”.

Nigeria finished third at the last edition of the championship in Burkina Faso last year.