Man City To Replace Guardiola With Ex-Chelsea Coach

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Enzo Maresca is set to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager before next season.

The iconic City boss Guardiola is expected to leave the club following Sunday’s game against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium, their final match of the season.

Former Chelsea head coach Maresca has been identified as the leading contender to replace the legendary Spaniard for the 2026-27 season.

With City preparing for Guardiola’s summer exit for more than six months, talks with Maresca are at an advanced stage.

The 46-year-old wants the job and is expected to be confirmed as Guardiola’s successor in due course.

The Italian manager, who won the Club World Cup and Conference League while securing Champions League qualification during his only full season at Stamford Bridge, previously worked at City.

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He worked directly under Guardiola during City’s treble-winning 2022-23 campaign and played a key role in the club’s academy prior to joining the first team.

The former West Brom and Juventus midfielder left City in 2023 to manage Leicester, whom he guided to promotion to the Premier League in his only season.

Guardiola said previously: “One of the best managers in the world, Enzo Maresca, I know him quite well, but the job he has done at Chelsea does not get enough credit.

“Winning the Club World Cup, Conference League, qualification for the Champions League in a league that is so tough with a young team. It is exceptional.”