Barau Wins APC Kano North Senatorial Ticket

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Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kano North ahead of the 2027 general election.

Barau secured the ticket through an affirmation exercise held at the APC headquarters in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, drawing a large turnout of party members and stakeholders from across the 13 LGAs in the district.

The exercise, conducted in the presence of party officials and representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saw members unanimously endorse Barau as the party’s consensus candidate.

Shehu Direba, chairman of the APC electoral committee for the Kano North senatorial primary, called on delegates to affirm Barau’s candidacy, a request that was met with overwhelming approval.

Also speaking at the event, Musa Yahaya, chairman of the APC national assembly primary election committee for Kano State, reaffirmed the party’s support for Barau, describing the process as peaceful and reflective of the will of party members.

With the outcome of the primary, Barau is set to represent the APC in the Kano North senatorial race in the 2027 elections.