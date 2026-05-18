Leaked Memos, Missing Files Eliminated Through Digital Reforms – HoSF

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The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has said ongoing digital reforms in the federal civil service have eliminated leaked memos, missing files and significantly improved transparency and accountability across ministries and agencies.

Walson-Jack stated this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where she spoke extensively on reforms, digital transformation, workers’ welfare and the future of Nigeria’s civil service.

The HoSF said the Federal Government had fully digitised files and workflows across ministries, departments and extra-ministerial agencies as part of efforts to build a modern, efficient and citizen-centred public service.

According to her, all files dating back 10 years have been converted into digital formats under the government’s Enterprise Content Management System.

“So now we have faster processes. We also have the opportunity for citizens to track their files on the enterprise content management systems and so now more accountability, less person-to-person interactions,” she said.

She explained that the reforms had helped tackle long-standing bureaucratic challenges often associated with delayed file movement and disappearance of official documents.

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“This question reminds me of a joke someone cracked the other day. He said it’s like files move slower than the traffic in Lagos. But the good news is things are changing,” she said.

“We digitalised our workflows and processes and therefore we now have faster service delivery, transparency, improved accountability and of course there are no more missing files.”

Walson-Jack further disclosed that federal ministries no longer accept hard copy submissions, noting that many Nigerians who still approach ministries with physical documents are now turned back.

“Many people who just didn’t believe that we were digitalised get to the registries in the ministry with their hard copies and they’re told we’re sorry we don’t accept hard copies anymore,” she said.

On concerns over leaked government documents and memos, the HoSF maintained that the digital system had strengthened security and reduced vulnerabilities associated with physical files.

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“Since everything is in the enterprise content management system, we definitely do not have any leaked files anymore. No leaked memos,” she stated.

She also revealed that the Federal Government launched “GovMail” in December 2024 to provide secure official email addresses for public servants.

According to her, more than 115,000 official government email accounts have already been created for civil servants and public officials.

“GovMail is homegrown. It’s developed right here in Nigeria and it is housed by Galaxy Backbone, which is the ICT agency for the federal government. So it’s safe and secure,” she said.

Walson-Jack disclosed that the civil service has also deployed artificial intelligence tools under a platform known as “ServiceWise GPT,” which she said is already assisting workers with research, memo writing and examination preparation.

“It has reduced research time. It helps civil servants prepare for exams. It helps them do their work and write memos,” she explained.

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The HoSF said the reforms were part of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021–2025, which focused on six pillars including capability building, innovation, digitalisation, human resource reforms and service welfare.

She noted that the government was currently developing a successor reform plan after concluding the implementation phase of the previous strategy.

Addressing concerns about corruption, favouritism and weak accountability within the civil service, Walson-Jack said the government was strengthening performance management systems and promoting merit-based appointments and promotions.

“We are looking at criteria, capabilities and merit to appoint, promote and deploy,” she said.

She added that the government had also introduced rewards, recognition and consequence management policies aimed at encouraging hard work and professionalism.

On welfare, the Head of Service announced that increased allowances for civil servants would take effect from October 1, while a new exit benefit scheme would commence from January 1, 2026.

She said the reforms would improve workers’ welfare through better travel allowances, enhanced book allowances, housing support and employee compensation packages.

“The exit benefit scheme now allows civil servants to receive 100 percent of their total annual emoluments at the point of exit,” she said.

According to her, the government is also working on housing projects, transportation support and health insurance schemes to cushion the impact of rising living costs on workers.

Walson-Jack acknowledged that Nigeria was not yet where it wanted to be in terms of civil service transformation but insisted that the country was moving in the right direction.

“Digitalisation is no longer optional. It is now a necessity,” she said.

“We are laying the foundation for a future workforce, for a civil service that will be ready, resilient and deliver results,” she added.