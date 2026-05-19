Sandra Accuses Ex-Husband Edoho Of Abuse, Infidelity

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Media personality Frank Edoho has come under fresh allegations from his estranged wife, Sandra, who accused him of infidelity, emotional abuse, neglect, and intimidation in a lengthy social media post shared amid the ongoing controversy surrounding their failed marriage.

In the post, Sandra rejected claims portraying her as an unfaithful woman, writing, “I refuse to be tagged an unfaithful wife, a prostitute, or an ashewo as I have been pegged these past few days.”

She stated that she loved Frank deeply despite opposition from her family, saying, “He didn’t come as the most eligible bachelor, however, I loved him with all my heart & soul, against the wishes of my family.”

Sandra accused the media personality of repeatedly cheating during their marriage, alleging that she secretly gained access to his passwords and financial records.

“You didn’t know I had your passwords for over 3 months! Frolicking with so many women,” she wrote, while also alleging that she discovered hotel visits, payments to hook-up girls, and romantic outings with other women.

She further claimed that she endured humiliation and emotional trauma in silence for years, adding, “I was constantly humiliated, physically abused and traumatised.”

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According to Sandra, she financially supported several aspects of their lifestyle, including paying off a Range Rover loan and investing in properties. She alleged that one of the properties she funded was later sold without her approval.

“The kitchen alone in that house cost me almost the amount you sold that house because you were desperate to do a dirty December,” she claimed.

Sandra also accused Frank of violating her privacy by allegedly recording and releasing private conversations publicly.

“You breached my privacy by audio recording me, you further dishonoured me by releasing those tapes to the public,” she wrote.

In another part of the post, she alleged that the former TV host once threatened her during an argument, claiming he said, “I will destroy your face so no man can ever see your beauty again.”

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The estranged wife said she eventually decided to leave the marriage after allegedly fearing for her life.

“When you threatened to kill me at night, I knew this was my cue to leave and never look back,” she stated.

Sandra added that she remained silent for years because of their children and concern over public backlash.

“I feel so sad for even talking about a man I once loved. But I must as I have young children, who would one day be able to understand their mother’s side,” she wrote.