Many Feared Dead In Anambra Boat Mishap

The Anambra State Police command has confirmed a boat accident on the River Niger involving a number of people, including women and children on board an unidentified vessel.

The boat capsized in Anambra when it was sailing through the River Niger from Kogi State.

Eyes witness accounts report that thirty individuals were saved and at least five people died in the accident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday in the riverine Anambra East Local Government Area of the State.

A source said: “Early this morning, there was a boat that capsized at River Niger. Some of the victims are from parts of Kogi State and Mmiata Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area.”

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said that the marine operatives of the Police Command on getting a distress call rushed to the scene of the boat mishap and were able to rescue about 30 of the passengers.

According to the Police information boss, “Our marine operatives on getting the distress call about the incident responded swiftly. We were able to rescue over 30 of the passengers alive and recover the five lifeless bodies in the depths of the sea and the capsized boat.

“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was from Kogi State, conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Meanwhile, the cause is yet to be ascertained, as the investigation is ongoing.”