Maresca Demands Consistency From Chelsea After Tottenham Win

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has urged the players to build on their hard-earned 1-0 win over Tottenham with consistent performances.

The Blues produced an impressive performance to bounce back from last week’s 2-1 defeat at home to Sunderland.

Chelsea took the lead when Joao Pedro netted late in the first half of the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was his first goal in nine games in all competitions dating back to his last strike against Fulham on August 30.

Chelsea’s third win in their last four Premier League games lifted them into fourth place, behind third-placed Tottenham on goal difference.

Tottenham haven’t won at home in the league since beating Burnley on the opening weekend of the season in August.

Maresca was delighted with the team’s performance against their North London rivals.

He said: “It was a good performance for sure. Against this team, in this stadium, at this moment when they look very good, we needed a performance like this.

“I think you have to be brave on and off the ball. Off the ball we were very good but then we created chances with the ball too. In England, a 1-0 is not finished and anything can happen. Today we can score one or two more goals, then it would’ve been much more relaxed, but we are very happy with the 1-0 and a clean sheet.

“We are very happy for ourselves and for the fans because it is a big derby. When we can become consistent, I think we can be more close to the top [of the table].”

The Italian manager was full of praise for Moises Caicedo, who impressed once again in the middle of the park.

Maresca said: “Moi, I think he’s showing how good he is. He’s top, I said many times, the best thing from Moi for sure, we judge him inside the pitch, but he’s so humble, he’s such a good guy, he’s always there to help everyone. And I just said to the television that for me, him and Rodri, in this moment they are the two best defending midfielders in the world.

Similarly, João Pedro, who ended his goal drought of 705 minutes across all competitions, netting for the first time since August against Fulham was excited to lead the Chelsea to victory.

He said: “I think I needed this goal because I hadn’t scored for a long time. I think the team expect that from me and today I could score, so I’m very happy.

“I always want to help the team with goals or assists. First I have to play well and if I play well the goals are going to come. The important thing is just winning games and I’m very chill about scoring the goals.

“In the last games I wasn’t really shooting, but I also had problems and everyone knows that. Enzo [Maresca] said I stay out of the national team but I’m getting better. I had a lot of opportunities but I missed. If you see the other time I had the chance to shoot, I passed to Jamie [Gittens], so I play for the team.”

Maresca will be hoping the players can build on the victory when Chelsea take on Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday.