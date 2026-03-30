Mark, Amaechi, Tambuwal Storm Kano Ahead Of Kwankwaso’s Defection To ADC

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Several top political figures of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) converged on Kano on Monday ahead of the widely anticipated defection of former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to the party.

Among the prominent personalities already in Kano for the event are former Senate President and ADC National Chairman, David Mark; former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Senator Dino Melaye; and former APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. The delegation was received at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) by the immediate past deputy governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam.

By Monday morning, a massive crowd of supporters, loyalists and members of the Kwankwasiyya movement had gathered outside Kwankwaso’s residence on Miller Road, the venue of the defection ceremony. The atmosphere was electric, with chants, party flags and red-capped supporters filling the streets as they awaited the formal announcement.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso is currently meeting behind closed doors with key members of his political structure, including Kano Central Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga and former NNPP state chairman, Dr. Hashim Dungurawa. The meeting is part of ongoing consultations ahead of his expected declaration for the ADC.

Kwankwaso’s move to the ADC is poised to reshape political dynamics in Kano and beyond, with speculations already mounting about new alliances and the implications ahead of the 2027 election cycle.