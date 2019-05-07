Mark Seeks End To Hostilities In Benue

Advertisement

Following unending hostilities between and among warring communities in Benue State, Senator representing Benue South and immediate past Senate President, David Mark has for the umpteenth time called for an end to all forms of conflicts in the state.

Mark is particularly worried about the casualties arising from the unabating hostilities in parts of the state between and among communities as well as Farmers/Herdsmen conflicts.

Addressing traditional rulers and politicians separately at Agatu and Apa local government areas during his Thank You Tour to his constituents after 20 successful years in the Senate on Tuesday, Senator Mark said there is need to live in harmony with one another.

In a statement dated May 7, 2019 and signed by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, Mark urged the warring communities to embrace dialogue and seek “channels of mediation rather than resort to self-help to resolve conflicts.”

He noted that only a peaceful environment guarantees development.

The statement read in part: “An emotion laden Senator Mark said “for 20 years in the Senate, you have consistently voted for me unconditionally. I may have in the course of duties made some mistakes or offended some people, If I offended you in any way, please forgive me. If anyone willfully or otherwise offended me, I have forgiven.”

“He thanked his people for ceaseless support over the years just as he asked them to extend the same hands of fellowship to his successor, Comrade Abba Moro

“In or out of public office, Senator Mark stressed that he will continue to champion the course of development in the State,” the statement concluded.

Benue South Senator-Elect, Moro said Senator Mark has laid a solid foundation for him to build on.

State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sir, John Ngbede thanked the people for their unalloyed support for the party since 1999, promising that they would continue to reap the dividends of democracy.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler of Agatu His Royal Highness (HRH) Godwin Onah praised Senator Mark for bringing Idoma nation to the limelight through his good works in the Senate saying that “Mark is a silent achiever”.

Also speaking in his Palace the Odejo K’ Apa, Chief John Antenyi said the Idoma people are proud of Senator Mark’s quality representation in the Senate adding “we would have wished to send you back to the Senate as much as you want but for your decision to quit”.

Senator Mark is on a Thank You Tour to the nine local government areas making up Benue South senatorial zone in appreciation to his constituents for the 20 years representation in the Senate.