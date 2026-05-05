Step Down Or Face Impeachment, Ugochinyere Tells Rep Minority Leader Chinda

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A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has asked the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, to step down or face impeachment over alleged loss of confidence by opposition lawmakers.

Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo State and leads the APP caucus in the House, made the call in a statement on Tuesday.

Ugochinyere also declared interest in the minority leadership position.

“I am interested in the position of Minority Leader. It’s time for Chinda to go,” he said.

The Imo lawmaker alleged that Chinda may be preparing to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He said the Rivers lawmaker had “allegedly purchased the APC governorship form after Chinda and Wike realised that the PDP platform is no longer viable for them.”

Ugochinyere added, “…this evening will be the best honourable time to quit to avoid your impeachment, which the numbers to carry it out have been secured (simple majority).”

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The lawmaker further claimed that opposition members in the green chamber had already resolved to remove Chinda, regardless of whether he defects.

“With or without even buying the APC form, as a brother, I urge you to step down because the majority of opposition lawmakers have since lost confidence in you and have resolved to impeach you if you don’t take the honourable path,” he said.

Ugochinyere accused Chinda of undermining opposition politics by allegedly prioritising the interests of former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, over those of opposition parties.

“Knowing fully well you and your leader, Wike, contributed 80 per cent to the destruction of opposition politics in Nigeria,” he said.

“You will agree that our inability to act decisively has aided your stay in an office that you were not committed to its ideals because you decided to elevate Wike’s interest over opposition interest.

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“Time is up, sir. Voluntary step down this evening is the only way to save you from what is coming,” he said.

Chinda, a lawyer and long-serving lawmaker from Rivers State, has represented Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives since 2011.

The call for his resignation came after 17 members of the House of Reps defected to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) during plenary on Tuesday. Two senators also switched parties.

Those who moved to the NDC include Yusuf Datti, Uchenna Okonkwo, Adamu Wakili, Thaddeus Attah, George Ozodinobi, Lilian Orogbu, Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, Peter Aniekwe, Mukhtar Zakari, George Oluwande, and Munachim Umezuruike.

Others are Emeka Idu, Jesse Onuakalusi, Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Afam Ogene, and Abdulhakeem Ado.

Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the NDC, while Senator Rufai Hanga (Kano Central) left the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the NDC.

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Also, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South, defected from the ADC to the NDC.