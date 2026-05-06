Wike Asserts Control Of PDP, Says Rivals Lack Legal Standing

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, said alleged moves by a rival faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to constitute a parallel leadership is “fraudulent” and legally untenable.

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja, Wike insisted that court judgments have already settled the leadership question in the party, warning that any attempt to create alternative structures would amount to deception.

“There is a subsisting judgment. You went to court, and judgment was given against you. You cannot now turn around to deceive people by setting up another committee. That is fraud,” he said.

Wike argued that a caretaker committee recognised by the courts remains the only lawful authority to run the party pending a valid convention.

Quoting from a Federal High Court judgment, Wike said, “The caretaker committee… is the only lawful and legitimate body that can run the affairs of the party pending when a lawful convention will be held.”

He maintained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is bound to deal only with that structure.

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According to him, attempts by rival actors to organise a separate convention or leadership amounted to disobedience of court orders.

“You disobeyed court judgments, conducted a convention that has been declared a nullity, and now you want INEC to recognise you. It cannot stand,” he said.

Wike challenged those claiming authority within the PDP to demonstrate legitimacy by establishing verifiable party structures.

“Let them open an office anywhere and write ‘PDP National Secretariat.’ Let them open a bank account and tell Nigerians to pay money into it. That is when you will know whether it is real or not,” he said.

He argued that without proper legal documentation, including party certification, no financial institution would recognise such an arrangement.

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The minister further dismissed claims that the Supreme Court upheld suspension of PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

He urged journalists to rely on certified true copies (CTC) of court judgments rather than political claims.

“Go and get the certified true copy. Don’t rely on what people are saying. There was no issue before the court about suspension in the way they are presenting it,” he said.

Wike added that even if any suspension had occurred, participation in subsequent party processes would have nullified it.

Despite ongoing disputes, Wike rejected suggestions that the PDP is factionalised.

“You cannot stop people who want to act outside the law, but that does not create factions. The law is clear on who is in charge,” he said.

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He identified Umar Damagum as the party’s acting national chairman, leading the National Working Committee (NWC).

Speaking further, Wike dismissed claims that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is pushing Nigeria toward a one-party state.

He argued that political realignments and defections are driven by interests rather than coercion.

“There is nothing like a one-party state. Politicians move based on interests. If people leave their parties, it is their decision,” he said.

“Opposition is not about saying government has done nothing. If something is done well, you acknowledge it and say how it can be improved,” he noted.

On PDP’s chances ahead of the 2027 elections, Wike admitted internal crises have weakened the party’s competitiveness but insisted it would still field candidates.

“PDP will be on the ballot. But let’s be honest, presidential elections require structure, resources and planning. You don’t just wake up and contest,” he said.

He reiterated that his political decisions are guided by what he described as agreements and principles, referencing his stance during the 2023 elections.

On political alignments in Rivers State, Wike said his loyalists have defected to the APC, describing such reports as inaccurate.

He confirmed, however, that political collaboration across party lines remains a strategy.

“In politics, you work with people to achieve your objective. Every state has its peculiarities,” he said.

Wike further warned against actions capable of causing unrest in the FCT, stressing that political activities must remain within the bounds of the law.

“You cannot take laws into your hands in the name of politics. Abuja must remain peaceful, and everyone must operate within the law,” he said.