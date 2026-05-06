Police Arrest, Deport Chinese In $245m Ponzi Scam

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The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest and repatriation of a Chinese national, Xu Qing, over his alleged involvement in a $245m Ponzi scheme.

The force operation conducted through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja revealed that Qing had fled China to Nigeria on November 5, 2024, in a bid to evade arrest

However a warrant was subsequently issued against him on November 12, 2025, by the Shinan Sub-Bureau of Qingdao Public Security where the suspect had been declared wanted for large-scale illegal absorption of public deposits.

Acting on intelligence INTERPOL operatives tracked Qing to a factory in Olowotedo, Siun Village, in Ogun State.

Confirming the development, the Force Public Relations Officer stated, DCP Anthony Placid said “Acting on intelligence and sustained surveillance operations, operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja successfully tracked and arrested the fugitive at a factory located in Olowotedo, Siun Village, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State on 24th April 2026 after which the suspect was repatriated to the People’s Republic of China on 28th April 2026 through bilateral police cooperation arrangements to face prosecution for the offences.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships in tackling transnational organised crimes.

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The IGP also urged Nigerian employers and business owners to carry out due diligence, including background checks through the police, before engaging foreign nationals.

The police reiterated that Nigeria will not serve as a haven for fugitives, stressing its resolve to combat transnational crime.