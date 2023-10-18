Medical Bills: Ibe Okwara Hails Founder Unubiko Foundation, Chijioke Umeh

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Ibe Okwara Osonwa has commended the Founder/Chairman of UNUBIKO FOUNDATION, Chief Chijioke James Umeh for upsetting the medical bills of his constituents worth over N10 million at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, Abia State.

The intervention which took place between October 16 and 17, 2023, was to provide aid to indigenes who are unable to clear their hospital bills and are compelled to remain in the hospital until such bills are paid.

The UNUBIKO Foundation also extended its intervention to beneficiaries from the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency who were on admission at the hospital.

In a statement signed by him on Wednesday in Abuja, Hon. Ibe Okwara applauded Chief Umeh for “another act of generosity and selfless love for the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.

“On behalf of the good people of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Abia State, I want to use this medium to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support through your UNUBIKO Foundation.

“Your generosity and commitment to helping the less privileged and needy in our constituency is truly inspiring.

“Through your foundation, you have provided much-needed assistance to our people in the areas of education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

“Your generosity and compassion have touched the lives of many people in our constituency. We are truly blessed to have you as a supporter.

“On behalf of the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, I thank you again for your continued support.

“I will continue to work with UNUBIKO to bring relief to the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency,” the statement said.