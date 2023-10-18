‘Crime Does Not Pay’ – EFCC Boss Warns Students Against Cybercrime

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has cautioned Nigerian students in Abuja against cybercrime, while advising them to choose wisely between the good and the bad side of life on whether or not they want to engage in cybercrime.

The acting EFCC chairman, Abdulkarim Chukkol, gave the advice through the Head, Cybercrime EFCC, ACE Nura Buhari, at the National Innovation Summit Organised by the National Association of Computing Students, NACOS, Nile University, Abuja.

Chukkol said, “There are two sides of an emerging economy, it comes with the good and the bad, so you have a choice to make which side to follow, but be assured that you are definitely going to be caught if you choose the bad side, and by then it will be too late because crime does not pay.”

He then charged the students to develop and take advantage of emerging cyber trends to tackle cyber threats and associated crimes.

The EFCC boss further encouraged them to take advantage of the available opportunities in Nigeria to excel.

According to him, ” Nigerians are also doing well across the world as great business investors, developers, professionals and scholars.”

Chukkol however frowned at delay in following the right paths, stressing that the time is ripe for youths to stay off crimes and explore their ideas.

“With the right information, the world is ready to fund your dreams,” he said.